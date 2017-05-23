The Elochukwu Eze Blog: Brain surgery anniversary, summer ball and more

On May 4, Elochukwu Eze, a 6-foot-10 center at Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) who is drawing interest from a handful of Division I colleges, was diagnosed with a fist-sized brain tumor and had to undergo emergency surgery. Eze has agreed to give USA Today High Schools Sports exclusive access into his road to recovery by chronicling his thoughts and experiences in a blog.

OK, well it has now been a year since I had my surgery. I am glad that I have passed this milestone and I continue to have very good reports from my doctor.

This year, I am playing travel ball with Florida Elite. We have now had two tournaments – in Lancaster, Pennsylvania (HoopGroup) and in Atlanta, Georgia (HoopSeen). Our team has played well so far. It has been good getting playing time out there with my teammates and playing in front of college coaches.

I have had a good spring so far.

I am glad that the timing on my shot blocking is coming back. I love blocking shots – it doesn’t matter if it is a full extension block, a hammer block or my favorite – block off the glass – I like them all!

I have also had the opportunity to work on my low block moves. I am working hard on developing my back-to-the-basket game.

I feel like I have good touch with both my right and left hands and I am getting comfortable going either way. I like to shoot the baby-hook and have added a nice up-and-under move to my skillset – but my favorite move is still in the power of the dunk!

I am blessed to play with teammates that give me the ball – and I look to kick it back out to them too because they can shoot!

We will be playing in Orlando, Atlanta and Las Vegas in July. I am excited about this opportunity.

I have had several college coaches reach out to either me or my coaches lately. I know that Princeton, Brown, Navy, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Furman, Mercer, Florida Atlantic and Jacksonville have all shown interest in the past two weeks.

I am continuing to work on my skills during the week and of course I am in the weight room almost every day. I am not going to let anyone outwork me!

I am now getting ready to complete my junior year. My exams are right around the corner. I won an award at my school for having the highest grade in American History Honors. I thought that was funny since I am from Nigeria. But just like being the hardest worker on the court – I am the hardest worker in the classroom too.

I am happy to say that I am already academically eligible to play college ball. But I want to improve on my SAT scores and so I am taking it again in June. I have my goal and I will achieve it.

This week, I was invited to A Night to Remember at the Fort Lauderdale Ritz Carlton. This evening was a special evening for kids with cancer in South Florida. It was really good to get out and see others going through some of the same things and even more than I have gone through. It was a great event and the food was awesome. I will definitely want to continue to be involved and support kids with cancer throughout my life. I was very excited about the party but at the same time, I was pulled back to pause and appreciate life. I encourage everyone to get involved and give back in their life.

I thank God for the relationships that was created last night. #fightcancer A post shared by Bee_eze (@b_e_e_e_z_e) on May 13, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

I believe this because God said in Hebrews 13:5-6: “Don’t be obsessed with getting more material things. Be relaxed with what you have. Since God assured us, ‘I’ll never let you down, never walk off and leave you,’ we can boldly quote, God is there, ready to help; I’m fearless no matter what. Who or what can get to me?”

I hope this helps you.

Well that is all I have now.

I’m out!

