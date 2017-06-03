2017's final five-star recruit Brian Bowen is officially off the board to Louisville

The final five-star domino of the 2017 class has officially fallen, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) wing Brian Bowen announced via Twitter that he would be suiting up at Louisville next season on Saturday.

Happy To Announce My Commitment To The Ville ‼️Let's get ittttt🔴⚫️#L1C4 pic.twitter.com/ybLxFQTgZ2 — Brian Bowen II 🏀 (@20tugs) June 3, 2017

Bowen picked the Cardinals over Oregon, Michigan State, Arizona and UCLA.

The pick was a forgone conclusion after news of Bowen’s enrollment in summer classes at Louisville leaked on Thursday.

In April, Bowen, who is ranked No. 13 overall in the ESPN 100, was named MVP of the of the DICK’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals title game after leading the Lakers past Montverde (Montverde, Fla.) 70-52. After that, he earned co-MVP honors of the Jordan Brand Classic.

The Cardinals offered Bowen back in 2015, but backed off shortly thereafter. They only picked up their recruitment of Bowen within the last month after someone from Bowen’s camp reached out to gauge their interest.

Bowen is an elite wing who scores on all three levels and has lockdown ability at multiple positions defensively.

Bowen joins R. Nelson Snider (Fort Wayne, Ind.) forward Malik Williams, Norcross (Norcross, Ga.) forward Lance Thomas, Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) point guard Darius Perry and Vermont Academy (Saxtons River, Vt.) to complete Louisville’s five-man 2017 haul.

