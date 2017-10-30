Elite OL flips commitment from Michigan to Alabama

The top-rated commitment in Michigan’s 2018 recruiting class is headed to Alabama.

Four-star offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor flipped his commitment from Michigan to Nick Saban and Alabama on Sunday. He made his announcement on his Twitter account.

Ekiyor’s commitment to Alabama had been gaining momentum in recent weeks, as he took an official visit to Tuscaloosa at the end of last month. Then, this week, he called off a planned visit to Ann Arbor for Saturday’s game against Rutgers.

Now, he says he’ll play for the Crimson Tide.

Ekiyor, a 6-foot-2, 322-pounder from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, is the No. 2-ranked center in the 2018 class and the No. 105-ranked prospect nationally, according to 247Sports Composite.

He was Michigan’s highest-rated commitment. That honor now belongs to four-star tight end Mustapha Muhammad, the No. 109-ranked player nationally.

