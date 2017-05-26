Minnesota softball star is on a streak you won't believe

Well, this is quite a run.

Meet Emily Hansen from Buffalo, Minn.

The junior is 19-for-19 in her last seven games with five walks as the Bison has won the Section 8-4A softball title.

According to the Wright County Journal Press, she has scored 15 runs, driven in 13 and had five double and three home runs. She has not struck out in 59 at-bats this season and is hitting nearly .700.

Hansen's last 7 games: 19 for 19, 15 runs, 13 RBI, 5 doubles, 3 HR, 5 walks. Season total 59 ABs w/zero strikeouts. Batting AVG nearing .700 https://t.co/zk1z8KmaF4 — Robert LaPlante (@laplante71) May 26, 2017

Buffalo, among the upper echelon softball teams in Minnesota, has moved on in the postseason and will host either Rogers or Bemidji on Tuesday.