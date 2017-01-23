Emma Kinler makes a name for herself in multiple places

Most people who know Emma Kinler know her as an all-league outfielder on McNary’s softball team.

But at Willamette Valley Christian she is a three-year starter and key cog in its girls basketball team.

The 5-foot-7 junior forward scored 19 points in the Eagles’ 58-32 win Wednesday against Jewell, and has helped lead Willamette Valley Christian to five straight wins.

Kinler attends Willamette Valley Christian, but plays softball at McNary because Willamette Valley Christian doesn’t have a team.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list:

Halle Wright, Cascade girls basketball: The junior point guard scored 23 points and had 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s 59-46 win against Yamhill-Carlton and scored 14 points and seven assists and five steals in Friday’s 51-33 win against Stayton.

Levi Nielsen, Silverton boys basketball: The sophomore post scored a combined 54 points and had 31 rebounds in games against Dallas, Woodburn and Lebanon.

Hayden Moll, Regis girls basketball: The senior wing scored 19 points in Tuesday’s 57-41 win against Central Linn.

Tyler Wadleigh, South Salem boys basketball: The junior guard scored 20 points in Tuesday’s 56-53 win against McNary.

Matthew Ismay, McNary boys basketball: The senior wing scored 20 points in Tuesday’s 56-53 loss against South Salem.

Tyler Walker, Cascade boys basketball: The senior guard scored 28 points in Tuesday’s 86-71 win against Yamhill-Carlton.

Riley Nicot, Santiam boys basketball: The senior forward scored 14 points, including hitting four 3-points, in Tuesdays’ 63-26 win against East Linn.

Alyssa Lindemann, Stayton girls basketball: The senior guard scored 15 points in Tuesday’s 48-42 win against Philomath.

Aimee Smith, Salem Academy girls basketball: The junior wing scored 17 points in Tuesday’s 53-22 win against Jefferson.

Emily Collier, Blanchet girls basketball: The junior wing scored 12 points in Tuesday’s 58-31 win against Chemawa.

Erin Counts, St. Paul girls basketball: The freshman post scored 22 points in Tuesday’s 48-31 win against Western Mennonite.

Peter Mendazona, Central boys basketball: The junior guard scored 18 points in Wednesday’s 63-51 win aginst Lebanon and 17 in Friday’s 51-38 win against Dallas.

Zach Bernards, Dayton boys basketball: The senior point guard scored 40 points in Wednesday’s 103-37 win against Sheridan.

Kodiak Yeager, Amity boys basketball: The junior guard scored 19 points in Wednesday’s 81-75 win against Horizon Christian.

Lilly AnnDumler, Amity girls basketball: The senior post scored 33 points, including 10 3-pointers, in Wednesday’s 68-47 win against Sheridan.