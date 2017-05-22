Five-star Emmanuel Akot reclassifies, will join Arizona basketball this fall

Emmanuel Akot, one of the top players in the class of 2018, will enroll at Arizona this fall, forgoing his senior season of prep basketball.

Akot starred at Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) last season, averaging 16 points and six boards per game.

“My family and I thought I was ready,” Akot told rivals.com. “The coaching staff believes in me and I’m going to a great program so I’m going to get better every day and will have the chance to play on a great basketball team.”

Akot will join Sean Miller’s stacked recruiting class, led by five-star center DeAndre Ayton.