Five-star forward Emmitt Williams facing felony sexual battery, false imprisonment charges

Emmitt Williams, one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2018, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony sexual battery and false imprisonment.

The news was first reported by CBSSports.com.

According to police records, an warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest Oct. 12.

Williams, a five-star recruit, is a senior at Oak Ridge High in Orlando. He previously played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

The 6-8, 200-pound forward held several offers from the likes of Duke, Louisville, Miami, Kansas, and others.

According to CBS Sports, he’ll appear in court later Wednesday and is being held on $3,500 bond.