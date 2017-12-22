Charges dismissed against top 2018 hoops recruit Emmitt Williams

The sexual battery and false imprisonment charges filed against Fort Myers native and Oak Ridge High basketball star Emmitt Williams have been dismissed by the state attorney’s office, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Williams, rated the No. 20 senior in Florida by ESPN, is in town with the Pioneers playing in the 45th annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena this week. The decision clears the way for the highly sought after 6-foot-7 forward to continue his basketball career unimpeded.

Assistant State Attorney Jenny R. Rossman filed the motion, writing “From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution.”

Williams, 19, was arrested on Oct. 18 after a female friend reported to Orange County Police that he forced her to stay in her apartment and forced himself on her despite her attempts to push him off and repeated statements of “no” on the evening of Oct. 10, according to the arrest report.

He missed the first two games of this season as Oak Ridge petitioned the school district to allow him to play pending the state attorney office’s decision whether to pursue charges.

Williams spent his freshman season at Lehigh Senior High before transferring to boarding school Bradenton IMG Academy for two seasons before transferring again to Oak Ridge over the summer. He has averaged 19 points and nine rebounds per game for the 9-2 Pioneers.

In his first two City of Palms games this week, Williams has scored 38 points with 19 rebounds and six blocks, including a team-high 21 points and six rebounds as the Pioneers almost knocked off the nation’s No. 1 team Memphis East Thursday night, losing 62-60.

It’s that talent that has led to numerous scholarship offers from big-time programs, including Duke, Kansas, LSU and Oregon, for Williams.

Oak Ridge plays again today at 3:45 p.m. in a fifth-place semifinal against Hudson Catholic.