Emmitt Williams pleads not guilty to felony sexual battery, released on bond

Emmitt Williams has pleaded not guilty to felony sexual battery and false imprisonment charges and was released on bond Tuesday after a motion was filed by his attorney.

The five-star basketball prospect was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 18, and held without bond after being accused of holding a female friend against her will in her apartment in Orlando and raping her on Tuesday, Oct. 10, according to police and court records.

Williams’ attorney, Dean Mosley, entered a written not guilty plea and filed a motion to set bond on Friday. In the bond filing, Mosley noted “the proof of the evidence is not great” and the two parties were “in a consensual relationship.”

Bond was set on Monday at $13,500 and Williams was released Tuesday on bail, according to Orange County court records.

Mosely’s bond motion erroneously states that Williams “has been a lifelong resident of Orange County Florida,” and that Williams “has no plans to relocate.”

Williams, 19, attended Lehigh Senior High School in Lee County as a freshman before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton as a sophomore and junior.

The highly touted, 6-foot-8 forward transferred this summer to Oak Ridge High School in Orlando.

The bond request also asks that Williams be allowed to return to school given conditions.

“This request is made in good faith, and it would allow the Defendant to return to school and earn money to take care of his legal obligations while the case is pending,” Mosley wrote in the motion.

Mosley was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

