Four-star Ga. QB Emory Jones picks Florida on first Early Signing Day

After a long commitment to Ohio State and plenty of whirlwind visits and soul searching in the final days of his college recruitment, Emory Jones made his decision. He’s going to be a Gator.

Jones, a four-star dual-threat quarterback from Heard County (Ga.) High, picked Florida ahead of a full 22 scholarship offers, including from key contenders Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Alabama and Auburn.

Emory Jones says he made his final decision last night. pic.twitter.com/LaDm5Rg8DV — Andrew Spivey (@AndrewSpiveyGC) December 20, 2017

Georgia may have always seemed an unlikely destination for the No. 15 overall prospect in the Peach State because of the school’s existing backlog of quarterback talent, but Florida had a ready-made chance for Jones to compete from playing time under a new, offensive-minded coach from day one.

That, combined with Dan Mullen’s existing connection to Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and his offensive schemes during their time together at Florida, made the Gators a very appealing option for the Under Armour All American.

It's official — after a heated recruiting battle, Heard County QB Emory Jones picks the #Gators over FSU and Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/CqPESjt933 — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) December 20, 2017

Indeed, more than 70 percent of 247Sports predictors expected Jones to pick the Gators, despite his existing commitment to Ohio State.