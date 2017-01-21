Emotional Lonnie Walker accepts McDonald's All American Game jersey

Lonnie Walker from Reading (Pa.) received his honorary jersey for the McDonald’s All American Game during the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance on Friday. His reaction?

“My hands were shaking and my palms were sweaty just to be able to touch the jersey itself,” Walker said. “The whole event was ridiculous. I was ecstatic.

“The group here was amazing. I’ve never seen so many people at something like this. It was such an honor. Being able to receive something like this was a blessing and I can’t thank anyone but the main upstairs.”

Walker shared his selection Sunday night in an emotional moment with his family.

“It kinda took a while for it to hit me,” he said. “My grandparents cried and there were a lot of emotions. It’s the pinnacle of high school basketball that everyone wants to achieve. It hit me in the middle of the night and that’s when I realized I was a McDonald’s All American. There were tears of joy in my eyes, just an amazing, amazing feeling. I can’t even explain it to myself. I’m just so thankful for what I have accomplished.”

Walker, a 6-4 shooting guard, is ranked as the No. 18 player in the Class of 2017 by ESPN.com.

The McDonald’s game is March 29 at the United Center in Chicago, and he goes with a goal.

“Being able to put on that jersey and say I’m a McDonald’s All American and prove that I’m just as good as any other player in the country and that I’m tough and motivated,” he said. “I’m way better than what people have seen. I want to show off my talent and my craft.

“Rankings don’t matter, but I think I can be higher than that. I think I’m a lot better than where people place me so I want to go and make a statement and show that I’m going to make an impact at Miami.”

Walker had 13 offers and took his official visits to Miami, Kentucky, Villanova, Syracuse and Arizona, but he said he was impressed with Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga.

“Once I got there, I saw the whole team right away and they were excited to see me,” he said.

“I jelled with the players immediately. They wanted what was best for me, and I could see in their eyes that they wanted me to come there.

“The bond with Coach L was more than I had with any other coach. He sees more in me than just basketball. He sees that academically I can do something in life. Having a coach who wants you on the court but more off the court, he wants me to become a man and thrive for greatness outside of the game. That reminded me a lot of my father. Coach L believed in me and trusted in me, whether it’s basketball or being smart and intellectual to move on in life.”