Epic comeback gives Blanchet unlikely state championship

COOS BAY – Trailing the two-time defending state champion by 14 points in the fourth quarter of the state championship game is not a good place to be.

A bunch of sophomores from Blanchet Catholic School – along with one senior and one junior – didn’t let the situation get to them.

Down 34-20 early in the fourth quarter of the OSAA Class 3A state championship game Saturday night, the Cavaliers made a remarkable comeback, scoring the final 16 points – including Ana Coronado’s steal and lay-in with 25 seconds left – to give Blanchet a 36-34 win and its first state championship.

“The thing I was probably most proud of was the sophomores for the most part didn’t play like sophomores,” Blanchet coach Ron Hittner said. “They played like they had been here before, and they really had their composure virtually the whole tournament.

“And at the end there, the beginning of the fourth quarter, we talked about not giving up. I think we were down 12 or something and we said, if we can get the game close, the pressure’s on them, not on us, and if can get it close, good things will happen.”

Blanchet finished the season 24-3.

Coronado scored 13 points and had nine rebounds, Emily Collier scored nine points and Sophia Poole had seven rebounds and three steals.

The Cavaliers did something few teams have ever done in holding Dayton junior Shawnie Spink – the two-time state player of the year – to 10 points.