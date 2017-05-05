Episcopal Academy (Pa.) in at No. 14, McDonogh (Md.) atop Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

The McDonogh Eagles continues their amazing win streak, now owning a 174 victories in a row dating back to 2009. And they look poised to capture their ninth straight IAAM A Conference title as they sit atop the newest Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings.

The top five remains the same from the week prior, but Summit (N.J.) moves up to No. 6 after a variety of results in the Tri-State Region shake up the order. Still-undefeated Ward Melville (N.Y.) and Marriotts Ridge (Md.) join the Hilltoppers as movers this week.

Thanks to a big win over rival Agnes Irwin – the second of the year – the Episcopal Academy out of the Philadelphia area leaps into the Super 25 at No. 14 with a strong resume to support it.

Also new to the rankings this week, the Oak Knoll School of New Jersey used a 13-7 win over previously-undefeated Bridgewater-Raritan (N.J.) to jump into the mix at No. 21. And Sachem North of Suffolk County squeaks into the rankings at No. 24 after downing Middle Country (N.Y.).

This week will see playoffs heat up across the nation, including in Maryland’s IAAM A Conference where the top-ranked Eagles will look to perform their best down the stretch against a host of top-flight league competition. On Long Island, county playoffs in the Nassau and Suffolk will set the stage for a variety of matchups with Super 25 implications.