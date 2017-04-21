Esperanza (Calif.) baseball coach fired for admonishing players for pre-game stare down

A California baseball coach was pushed out in the middle of the season, and he claims it’s all due to a postgame rant he embarked on following an ill-advised pregame incident he claims his players sparked.

Larry McCann told the Orange County Register he was fired because he and assistant coach Kevin Clancy were vocally upset with the team’s players when they refused to return to the bench after the national anthem, instead embarking on an on-field stare down.

“The reason they called me in was to inform me they no longer had confidence in me because of the Clancy outburst and the recording, and kids and parents showing it around,” McCann told the Orange County Register. “And because a bunch of booster club members were going to resign because of the video.”

McCann was allegedly given the option to resign or be fired at a meeting but refused to accept either option, instead walking out without making any commitments. He said the lack of acknowledgement means he was probably fired.

While the incident during the team’s game against Bingham (Utah) in the National Classic clearly had an impact on the administration’s decision to force a change, McCann’s record in his lone season leading Esperanza didn’t help, either; the Aztecs are 4-16 overall and 0-4 in the Crestview League thus far.