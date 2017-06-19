Marvin Bagley remains No. 1 in ESPN rankings of 'top heavy' Class of 2018

There’s no change at the top of the new ESPN 100, which dropped Monday, not when Marvin Bagley III spent the spring dropping buckets and taking names to the tune of 25.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while running with Nike Phamily (Ariz.) on the Nike EYBL, widely regarded as the toughest shoe circuit in the country.

Bagley, a forward from Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), is followed Zion Williamson, a wing for Spartanburg (S.C.) Day who dominated the adidas Gauntlet with SC Supreme before suffering a knee injury.

Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) wing Cam Reddish, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) center Bol Bol and New Albany (Ind.) shooting guard Romeo Langford round out the top five.

“This class has a once in a decade type of player in Marvin Bagley,” ESPN basketball recruiting director Paul Biancardi said. “He may be the best prospect I’ve seen in my time at ESPN.”

Biancardi said that while the class lacks a one-and-done point guard, “for the college game, the point guard position is strong.”

Tre Jones had the biggest jump among that group going from unranked in the ESPN 60 to No. 19, averaging 19.3 points, 8.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds a game for the Howard Pulley Panthers (Minn.) on the EYBL.

“It’s a strong class and top heavy,” Biancardi said. “The top 10 is really strong, but after that there could be a lot of movement in the future.”

Of note, no player in the top 10 is shorter than 6-6 with six of the top 10 listed at 6-10 or taller. Darius Garland, a 6-2 point guard from Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), checks in at No. 11. Garland was the leading scorer during the adidas Eurocamp event in Treviso, Italy, earlier this month.