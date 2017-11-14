ESPN's GEICO High School Basketball Showcase features nine teams in the Super 25

ESPN’s GEICO High School Showcase will feature 11 games, involving nine teams in the preseason USA TODAY Super 25 boys basketball rankings and several players in ESPN’s Top 100 player rankings.

RELATED: The Preseason Super 25 boys basketball rankings

The schedule will open Dec. 7 on ESPNU with a game between two Minnesota powers, Apple Valley and Minnehaha Academy. The matchup pits Duke signee Tre Jones, a point guard for 4A state champion Apple Valley, against the defending 2A champion and its point guard, Jalen Suggs, considered by ESPN to be the No. 3 player in the 2020 Class.

On Dec. 14 on ESPN2, the Showcase will feature two Super 25 teams as No. 13-ranked and defending Class 5 state champion Webster Groves, Mo., will play Tennessee AAA champion Memphis East (Memphis), the No. 3 team in the Super 25.

The schedule ends Feb. 8 on ESPN2 as No. 14 Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.), the defending independent 3A state champion, will face 6-6 power forward Zion Williams, the No. 2 player in the 2018 class and his team, Spartanburg Day (Spartanburg, S.C.), which is its state independent schools AA champion. Williamson will also be featured Jan. 13 on the Showcase when Spartanburg Day plays Chino Hills, Calif., on ESPN.

The complete schedule: