ESPN reveals blockbuster football schedule for GEICO High School Kickoff

ESPN has announced a seven-game schedule for the 2017 GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff that features six defending state champions and five of the top six teams in the final Super 25 rankings.

The games are scheduled for Aug. 25-27 and will appear on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Among players in the ESPN300, 29 will be featured, including the top two: Cartersville (Ga.) quarterback Trevor Lawrence and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) defensive end Xavier Thomas.

The Kickoff event also includes a doubleheader at the same site. Saraland (Ala.) faces Heard County (Ga.) followed by Bartram Trail (Fla.) against Cartersville. The games should be a QB showcase with Jack West for Saraland, Ohio State commit Emory Jones for Heard County, Auburn commit Joey Gatewood for Bartram Trail and Lawrence for Cartersville.

Three-time defending Super 25 champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) host DeMatha (Hyattsville), which was No. 4 a year ago, in the second game Friday night. That follows No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) against No. 6 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.).

IMG Academy, which finished No. 2, faces Chandler (Ariz.) in the Saturday nightcap.

ESPN will announce its regular season schedule in the High School Football Showcase at a later dat

Here is the full schedule for the opening weekend:

Friday, Aug. 25

St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 7 p.m., ESPNU

DeMatha (Md.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), 9 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 26

Tulsa Union (Okla.) vs. Broken Arrow (Okla.), Noon, ESPN

Saraland (Ala.) vs. Heard County (Ga.), 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Bartram Trail (Fla.) vs. Cartersville (Ga.), 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Chandler (Ariz.), 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, Aug. 27

Wayne (Ohio) vs. Pine-Richland (Pa.), 1:30 p.m., ESPN