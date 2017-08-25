ESPN unveils 2017 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase schedule

ESPN has unveiled its 2017 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase Schedule, featuring seven schools currently ranked in the Super 25 football rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Schools from 13 states and Washington, D.C. will be represented. One game of particular interest will be Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco Prep, as Bosco’s former coach is now an assistant at Bergen after an unceremonious departure.

There will be plenty of star power on display in each game, as well, with six of the nation’s top 10 players in the ESPN 300 rankings playing at some point, including the nation’s top player, Harrison (Ga.) QB Justin Fields, who is currently uncommitted.

Below is the schedule in full.

2017 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase Schedule

Note: All game times are ET.

Week 1

Friday, September 1

No. 19 St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) vs. No. 10 De La Salle High School (Calif.)

11 p.m. on ESPNU from De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif.

Week 2

Friday, September 8

St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.)

7 p.m. on ESPNU from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

No. 17 Miami Central (Fla.) vs. No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

10 p.m. on ESPNU from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada

Week 3

Friday, September 15

Parkway High School (La.) vs. Pulaski Academy (Ark.)

10 p.m. on ESPNU from Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas

Week 4

Friday, September 22

Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. American Heritage (Fla.)

7 p.m. on ESPNU from American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida

Mullen (Col.) vs. Bothell (Wash.)

10 p.m. on ESPNU from Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell, Wash.

Week 5

Thursday, September 28

Ryan High School (Texas) vs. Denton High School (Texas)

8 p.m. on ESPN2 from C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton, Texas

Friday, September 29

Cathedral High School (Ind.) vs. Ryle High School (Ky.)

8 p.m. on ESPNU from Ryle Union High School in Union, Ky.

Week 6 – Bye Week

Week 7

Thursday, October 12

No. 21 Carol City (Fla.) vs. Miami Northwestern (Fla.)

8 p.m. on ESPN2 from Traz Powell Stadium in Miami, Fla.

Week 8

Thursday, October 19

Dalton High School (Ga.) vs. Harrison High School (Ga.)

7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 from Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Ga.

Week 9

Friday, October 27

No. 18 Bergen Catholic High School (N.J.) vs. Don Bosco Prep (N.J)

6 p.m. on ESPN2 from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J.