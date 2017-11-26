Euless Trinity upsets No. 19 Duncanville in Texas playoffs

ARLINGTON, Texas — Euless Trinity advanced to the UIL 6A DI regional semifinals in the most Euless Trinity way possible. The Trojans put together an 87-yard scoring drive that chewed up more than four minutes of the game to pull off a 28-27 upset over Duncanville on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

“There were six minutes left, and you have four downs to get a first,” Trinity coach Chris Jensen said. “That seems like our comfort zone. We’ve been in a lot of close games, and I think it paid off for us. It’s not unfamiliar territory.”

Known for its physical run-heavy offense, Trinity actually got a spark on its final drive from a screen pass to running back Courage Keihn that went for 41 yards. Keihn, Simeon Ellsworth, and Jaylin Buffin then pounded an exhausted Duncanville defense to move inside the 10-yard-line.

On third-and-goal, Keihn bruised his way into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

Duncanville got the ball back with a little more than a minute remaining and quickly drove into Trinity territory. The Panthers had an opportunity to win the game on multiple occasions. The first was on a deep ball to a wide-open streaking Ja’Quinden Jackson, who let the ball go through his hands.

The next was a 50-yard field goal attempt with six seconds remaining that fell just short.

“I thought we left too much time on the clock, but we couldn’t worry about that at the time,” Jensen said. “I saw the clock run out (when the field goal fell short). At that moment, you just let the kids go.”

