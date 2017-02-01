Evangel claims city wrestling championship

The Evangel Eagles wrestling squad pulled off the upset on Tuesday night by winning the Shreveport city championship by half a point to snap a five-year run at the top by the Byrd Yellow Jackets.

The city championship went down to the final match in the 285-pound division. In fact, Evangels’ Trey White Evangel had pinned his opponent in the 285-pound division and Evangel was still down by half a point in the standings.

But after review of the matches, a team point was taken away from Byrd for a penalty in an earlier round match that gave the Eagles the title.

The Eagles overcame Byrd by winning seven of the 14 divisions. Evangel won four divisions, mainly from the lighter classes.

Jerado Wilson (120), Cameron Cason (126), Thomas Bean (113) and White (285) all took home individual city championships.

Although Evangel did not win as many divisions as Byrd, the Eagles did pick up five runner-ups.

“I think we did fair tonight considering half the team is freshmen,’’ Evangel coach Mike Guerrero said. “I think we did fair.”

After the final tally of points, Evangel accumulated 148 points. Evangel kept the lead the majority of the night until the middle class weights as Byrd accumulated wins from Cameron Vaughns (138), Na’jee Langley (145), and Cordrey Tolliver (152).

Jamarion Sheppard (170) gave Byrd the lead in points. Byrd picked up two more titles by Bailey Creasey (195) and Anassas Anderson (220). White’s (285) pin in the second period pulled Evangel close enough to reach for the title. A moment to define how Evangel overcame was even shown in a third-place match in 152 division where Aaron Evers was down 12-6 but pulled out a pin with 17 seconds to go in the third period.

Byrd finished as runner up with 147.50 points. Other winners for the Yellow Jackets included Jacob Yawn (132).

Caddo Magnet took away the tightly contested third-place prize with 73 points. The Mustangs carried home with one individual title on the back of Jake Crusan (182). Caddo Magnet also took home four runner-up trophies. Northwood was barely in fourth place with 62 points. The Falcons captured two divisions with Jordan Clark (106) and Jatavian Hemphill (160). Loyola finished fifth with 14 points from two third-place finishes.