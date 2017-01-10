Evangel, Parkway, Southwood players commit

Several area football players have made verbal commitments to continue their careers at the next level.

Evangel offensive lineman Ethan Harvey is headed to Army, Parkway defensive back Johnathan Jones says he’s going to Northeastern State, while Southwood’s Emmanuel Bass plans to attend Grambling.

Additionally, Parkway running back Robert McKnight, who decommitted from UTSA in mid-December, said on Twitter he received an offer from Independence Community College.

Harvey, a Times All-City first-team member, was a key component of the Eagles’ run to the LHSAA Division I state championship in 2016. The 6-4, 285 pound Harvey protected quarterback Connor Curry while opening holes for running backs like Tamauge Sloan.

“I’ve always considered a military career,” Harvey told The Times. “To get to attend a military academy and play Division I football is a blessing. It’s the best of both worlds for me.”

Once a verbal commitment to Louisiana Tech, Jones told The Times Monday he plans to sign with Division II Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, in February.

The Times All-City first-team member started his career at Evangel before transferring to Parkway for his final season of high school eligibility.

“I talked to the head coach up there (Rob Robinson) and he said he’d love for me to come up there and play for him. He wants me to bring some more guys from Louisiana. He said he really needed us,” Jones said. “He told me I could make a difference.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Jones was a ball hawk in the secondary for coach David Feaster. Jones recorded 33 ½ tackles, including 27 solo, with 7 interceptions and 5 defended passes. He said he still plans to take additional visits.

“I’ve talked with coaches from Southeastern Louisiana and Jackson State, and I plan to take visits there because you never know what might happen,” Jones said.

Bass said he recently received a call from Grambling defensive coordinator Everett Todd making sure he still planned to attend GSU as “a priority walk-on.”

“He talked to my grandmother first (Betty Bass) and she started crying she was so excited,” Bass told The Times. “I’ll go over there in the fall and then they’ll give me a scholarship next year.”

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Bass played multiple positions for coach Anthony McClain, including defensive end, offensive guard, tight end and deep snapper.

The 5-11, 195-pound McKnight couldn’t be reached to confirm if he had committed to ICC, a two-year institution in Independence, Kansas. The senior rushed 94 times for 951 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 56 yards and 7 more scores.

