Evangel rallies to defeat Byrd

Jacob Jennings didn’t start for the Evangel Eagles Friday night. But, coach Kyle Tucker was sure glad Jennings was around for the finish.

Jennings came off the bench to score five of Evangel’s last seven points as the Eagles roared from behind for a thrilling 46-43 regional playoff victory over Byrd Tuesday night in the Yellow Jackets’ Gym.

Evangel, seeded No. 10 in the Select Division I, raised its record to 20-9 with the win and earns a trip to New Orleans to face No. 2-seeded St. Augustine (24-5) Friday night. Three of Evangel’s wins have come against out-of-state opponents.

“Jacob Jennings made the big shot for us when we needed it,” Tucker said. “Our seniors stepped up in the fourth quarter. JaiMichael (Randle) played well on both ends of the court.”

Seventh-seeded Byrd, finishing its season at 18-10, took the lead at 22-19 on a 3-pointer by 6-foot-1 senior guard Stephen Bates. That came with 1:54 left in the first half and the Jackets made that stand up until Jennings came to the rescue for Evangel.

“We had some turnovers at the end and they capitalized on them,” Byrd coach Rusty Johnson said.

The Jackets, who split a pair of games with Evangel in the regular season, kept Evangel off balance with a 1-2-2 zone for most of the game. Byrd’s biggest lead was at 35-29 with 2:26 left in the third quarter.

But the Eagles got the momentum in the fourth quarter and outscored the home team 15-8. Jennings’ drive to the left cut Byrd’s lead to 42-39 with 2:53 remaining.

Phillip Stewart, a 6-1 senior, who led Byrd with 20 points, made a free throw for a 43-39 edge. However, Randle came right back with a basket inside and Evangel was just down 43-41.

That’s when the Eagles took the lead for good at 44-43 on Jennings’ trey from the left side with 1:20 left. Tamage Sloan added a layup with 8 seconds on the clock for the final margin.

Dexter Morris’ desperation heave just before the buzzer was no good.

Bates contributed 10 points to support the workhorse Stewart. Randle was the Eagles’ top gun with 14 points followed by Jennings with 10.

“At the first of the game, we were giving up too many offensive rebounds,” Tucker said. “It was just a matter of us getting over the hump. Once we get the lead, we are pretty good at slowing down and playing better.

“We’ve done a good job of turning teams over at the end of games.”

During the regular season, Byrd dropped Evangel 61-57 at home and lost 58-57 on the road.

“This game always comes down to a couple of possessions,” Tucker added. “We made them count at the end tonight.”