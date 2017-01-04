Evangel remains undefeated in district play​

Evangel built a double-digit lead by halftime and was never threatened in the second half in rolling past Airline 55-39 on Tuesday night at the Evangel gym.

The Lady Vikings managed to get within 29-20 midway through the third quarter but Tiara Young dropped in 3 of 4 free throws on her way to a 32-point night to keep the District 1-5A contest from drawing closer.

Young converted 8 of 10 free throws, while Madison Laboy added 12 points for Evangel (16-5, 3-0).

Traciona Russell led the Lady Vikings, who struggled scoring against the Lady Eagles’ defense, with 10.

Southwood 56 Byrd 24: At Southwood, Raven Johnson and Sheniqua Coatney scored 12 points apiece to lead the Lady Cowboys to the District 1-5A victory. Taisheka Porschia topped Byrd with 10 points.

Stanley 56, Pleasant Hill 46: McKayla Williams scored 23 points, while Destiney Jones chipped in 13 and Albreunya Thomas 12 for Stanley. Pleasant Hill’s Samiah Scott led all scorers with 24 points.

Natchitoches Central 35, North Caddo 32: At Natchitoches, Jada Duncantell’s 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals led the Lady Chiefs in a low-scoring game of two of the area’s top girls’ programs.

Boys

Parkway 54, Captain Shreve 53: The Panthers picked up the key District 1-5A victory behind 22 points from Kam Davis. The Panthers missed 22 free throws in the contest. Carl Broadway led Shreve with 12 points while Camron Davis added 11.

Loyola 56, Montgomery 43: At Montgomery, Tony Dorsey scored 17 points and Deven Melancon added 10 for the Flyers (8-9).

Lakeside 51, Minden 45: Lakeside got a double-dip of 17 points apiece from Jalen Gould and Damien Coleman in getting past Minden Monday night.

Pleasant Hill 75, Stanley 56: Despite 25 points from Jacobi Forte, along with 11 apiece from Dylan Maxie and Brennan Lafluer, Stanley lost.

