Evangel to play one game to advance to Hammond

The Evangel Lady Eagles will play Scotlandville on Feb. 23 after two byes to open the LHSAA Division I state playoffs. If coach Meoka Young’s club wins that one, they head to the state tournament in Hammond at the University Center Feb. 27-March 4.

The 2017 LHSAA girls’ basketball state championships will kick off Thursday night with a repeat District 1-4A matchup between Woodlawn and Bossier on the Lady Knights’ home court.

The two teams have played twice already this season with Woodlawn winning 60-47 in mid-January and 62-59 Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

With the LHSAA due to crown 12 state basketball state champions this year, it seems everyone is making the playoffs. In northwest Louisiana, it appears as many as 37 teams could see the postseason.

In Class 5A, Southwood is expected to host Landry-Walker Thursday at 7 p.m. and Loyola will host Teurlings Catholic in Division II.

Other area teams earning home playoff games include Captain Shreve, Natchitoches Central, Evangel, Ruston, Huntington, Minden, North Caddo, Red River, Lakeview, Many, Arcadia, Homer, Lincoln Prep, Plain Dealinga St. Mary’s, Cedar Creek, Florien, Stanley, Zwolle, Summerfield and Saline.

The LHSAA will have champions in Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A along with champs in Division 1 through Division V.

Check back for more pairings.

