Evangel’s Connor Curry gets All-American nod

Evangel quarterback Connor Curry has been selected to compete in the upcoming Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, which showcases some of the top high school football talent in the country.

The 6-foot-3 Curry, who led the Eagles to the LHSAA Division I state championship last month in the Louisiana Superdome, is one of three quarterbacks listed on the Grey team.

“I received a call the other night saying they were considering me for the game if I was available,” Curry told The Times. “Then they called and said, ‘All-American has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?’ Then they invited me to come. I’m super excited and I know I’ll get to meet a number of new people.”

The game is slated for Jan. 14 at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ EverBank Field. The Grey team will be coached by NFL veteran Quinn Gray, along with Greg Jones and Ken Stills. NFL vet Dick Bell will coach the Blue team. The game is expected to be aired on ESPN3 at noon that Saturday.

Curry, a Times All-City player and Times/McDonald’s Sports Award Banquet honoree, completed 141 of 229 passes for 2,061 yards and 17 touchdowns with 9 interceptions for coach Byron Moore.

Curry said he has “a couple of offers” on the table but hasn’t decided where to commit and probably won’t announce until signing day.

“I’m keeping it on the down-low. The big thing for me is go where God leads me,” Curry said. “I want to go to a good school where I can play and not be a backup my entire career.”

The players will report to Jacksonville on Jan. 12 to begin workouts. The other two quarterbacks on the Grey roster are 6-2, 195-pound Joseph Brunell of Episcopal (Florida) and 6-5, 205-pound Ethan Walker of Asheboro (North Carolina).

