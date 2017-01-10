Evangel’s Ethan Harvey commits to Army

Evangel offensive lineman Ethan Harvey has given a verbal commitment to continue his football career with Army.

The Times All-City first-teamer was a key component of the Eagles’ run to the LHSAA Division I state championship in 2016. The 6-4, 285 pound Harvey protected quarterback Connor Curry while opening holes for running backs like Tamauge Sloan.

“I’ve always considered a military career,” Harvey told The Times. “To get to attend a military academy and play Division I football is a blessing. It’s the best of both worlds for me.”

Harvey has a cousin in the Army and an aunt who retired from the Navy.

“I called her and rubbed it in that I’d be playing against Navy,” Harvey said chuckling.

The senior took a visit to West Point, New York, last weekend and liked what he saw.

“Trophy Point truly has a million dollar view. It was breathtaking,” Harvey said. “And the history there is unbelievable.”

The Black Knights recently defeated North Texas 38-31 in overtime in the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl to finish 8-5 on the season. It was Army’s first bowl win since 2010 and its first 8-win season since 1996.

