Chop-Up: Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada sits on the random/hot seat

Yes, Evelyn Lozada is the star on VH1’s hit show Basketball Wives, but, no, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she can give guru-worthy insight as to how the Cavs can potentially use Kyrie Irving in isolations to expose the Warriors’ defensive liabilities on the perimeter.

“I don’t even know who’s playing,” she said with a laugh. “I hated sports growing up. I was such a girly girl.”

That said, she did have an answer for which sport is her favorite to watch.

“Oh baseball,” she said.

Makes sense for the fiancée of retired MLB star Carl Crawford.

We caught up with Lozada to chop-it-up about everything from what we can expect from the rest of the Basketball Wives season to her background as a cheerleader to under which circumstance she would answer to the name “Lizard.”

Jason Jordan: I always like to gauge the sports backgrounds and experiences of all of my guests on the Celeb Chop-Up; I’m curious about what sports you tried growing up?

Evelyn Lozada: Honestly, I hated sports growing up. I did, I have to be honest. I was such a girly girl. I was a cheerleader.

JJ: Do you consider cheerleading a sport?

EL: No, I don’t; and I wasn’t one of those cheerleaders that did all the tricks. We kept it really basic over here.

JJ: What’s your favorite sport to watch?

EL: Baseball.

JJ: Right, naturally with Carl Crawford as a fiancé.

EL: (Laughs) Right!

JJ: That said, you’re on a show called Basketball Wives so tell me, who is going to win the NBA Championship?

EL: (Laughs) Oh wow, I don’t even know who’s playing!

JJ: Cavs and Warriors.

EL: Umm, I would say… Let’s give it to Steph Curry. He lost last year, right?

JJ: He did indeed; and I will second that pick. OK, let’s take it random; which fast food restaurant has the best burgers?

EL: Five Guys. It’s real meat and it’s not a frozen patty so it tastes fresher.

JJ: In the epic game of Paper, Rock, Scissors which object do you find that you get the most wins with?

EL: (Laughs) I’m so not good at Paper, Rock, Scissors. I’m really not!

JJ: When you see a yellow traffic light what’s the first thing that pops into your head?

EL: Speed up! But I don’t do it because I usually have a kid in the car.

JJ: What’s your biggest pet peeve?

EL: I have two; a liar and a thief.

JJ: If you could’ve been a fly on the wall for any past historic event, which would you pick?

EL: Probably when Trump became President. I would love to see how Melania felt at the time.

JJ: What was your worst pre-fame job?

EL: I actually didn’t mind those jobs. I did things I thought were fun at the time.

JJ: What movie absolutely deserves another installment?

EL: Oh my God! El Cantante with Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez. I’m Puerto Rican and there are so many things that I can relate to growing up, especially the music. I could definitely go for another installment of that.

JJ: President Obama’s Secret Service code name was Renegade, President Trump’s is Mogul; if you were President what would you pick your code name to be?

EL: (Laughs) Oh Lord! Umm… Wow, that’s hard. I’ll say Lizard.

JJ: I like it. OK, if you would 100 percent get away with it which crime would you commit?

EL: (Laughs) I’d totally rob a bank… Meanwhile thieves are my pet peeve, right!

JJ: Hey, you said it not me. Which competition-based reality show would you absolutely win?

EL: Dancing with the Stars for sure.

JJ: Here’s the scenario: You tap a car in a parking lot and no one’s around, do you move to a different row or do you leave a note?

EL: No, I would totally leave a note! My conscious would eat me up.

JJ: What was your worst childhood punishment?

EL: (Laughs) Getting my Barbies taken away! I was heavy in to Barbies!

JJ: What sitcom intro song do you know every word to?

EL: Ooh Golden Girls! (Begins singing) “Thank you for being a friiiiiend…” That’s funny because they called us the Golden Girls on the show this season.

JJ: OK, unfortunately, you’ve found yourself in the Witness Protection Program, what’s your new name going to be?

EL: (Laughs) Oh wow…. Maybe something like Sherry Ross. That’s actually the name of my gynecologist!

JJ: Whoa! Blindfolded can you tell the difference between Pepsi and Coke?

EL: (Laughs) Absolutely! That’s easy! We grew up drinking soda in my house. I could probably even tell the difference between Welch’s grape soda and Fanta grape soda.

JJ: Now that’s just talent right there! If you could go back and get the truth about one past mystery which would you choose?

EL: I would want to go back and find out who my mother’s father is and to know the real story behind it.

JJ: Good one. OK, we’ve got Basketball Wives Mondays at 10 p.m. on VH1 talk about what all we can expect from the rest of the season and everything else you’ve got going on.

EL: Thanks Jason, this was so fun. Well, this definitely was the most challenging season for me yet. You’ll see a lot of what unfolds down the line. In all my years of doing the show, I’ve gotten into a few arguments, but no one has ever talked about anyone’s child and that came up on the show. For anyone that knows me, I’m very passionate about being a mom and about my kids and that was probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to deal with. It started becoming dark for me and you’ll see how I reacted to that. I think most parents in my position would’ve reacted the same way. Also, my second book is definitely coming out. It’s been such a long journey, but that will be coming out. Also, the Evelyn Lozada Foundation is something I’m super-excited about. It’s to help domestic violence survivors leave their abusive relationships. That’s definitely my No. 1 priority. I’m staying pretty busy.

