Even without sleepovers, Jim Harbaugh knows how to stay relevant to recruits

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sells football while recruiting. But more than anything, he’s selling himself.

That’s why he’s comfortable bringing his daughter and going go-karting on a recruiting trip, as he did with defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon. Or sitting in running back Kurt Taylor’s kitchen last week, sharing the story of his premature son. Or visiting prospects in three states in one day, as he did Tuesday.

“There’s nobody else like him, but I can tell you it’s not false enthusiasm,” ESPN recruiting analyst Tom Luginbill said. “It’s authentic. He is who he is. He does not care what people think of him. He is going to be his own man. Everything he does is very calculated: It’s about brand expansion, it’s about staying on the ticker, it’s about staying in the headlines. For crying out loud, you’re going to go to Italy? You’ve got a better chance of finding a player in the Olive Garden parking lot than you do going to Italy.

RELATED: Recruit talks Jim Harbaugh and his chocolate milk machine

“But what does that mean? ‘I’m in the headlines, we’re in the headlines. We’re making waves, staying relevant.’ It’s all about recruiting and brand expansion. He’s the perfect guy to lead that charge because he has no reservations or hiccups about who he is or what he is, and I think that’s authentic to players.”

Michigan will again host a Signing of the Stars event that will again be streamed by The Players Tribune (2 p.m. ET). The event sold out in one day. Last year’s guest included Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Ric Flair, Lou Holtz and Jim Leyland among others.

With several names still expected come, this year’s event will feature a group of former Michigan who were All-Big Ten or All-American including LaMarr Woodley, Brandon Graham, Jon Jansen, Jake Rudock and Marlin Jackson.

Luginbill assessed Michigan’s 2017 recruiting class as one that is building for the future. Michigan is generally regarded as having the No. 4 recruiting class behind Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

Michigan added another player Monday night with four-star receiver Oliver Martin from Iowa City.

“When we look at a class, we try to dissect the numbers, where is this team’s roster is at, where are they maybe depleted, in terms of talent or numbers,” he said. “Then, have they addressed those areas? Not necessarily with a guy who’s going to come in right away — you’re going to have that happen with some guys who play right away — but guys that can be developed as a long-term solution for you over the course of their career. I don’t think there’s any question that has been accomplished here in Michigan’s program.”

He notes that last season’s huge senior class leaves a lot of holes to fill.

“They’re losing a lot of experience, a lot of snaps on the defensive side of the football, particularly within the defensive front seven,” he said. “There are going to be, in the next two years here, significant losses in the offensive line, as well. That’s where they’ve made their strides, in my opinion. They’ve got the No. 1 center in Cesar Ruiz. We’ve got our 13th-ranked offensive tackle, our 19th-ranked offensive tackle, and when you look at them offensively, what have they lost? They’ve lost weapons on the perimeter, so the focus has been bringing in more guys like (wide receivers) Brad Hawkins, Donovan Peoples-Jones.”

Contributing: USA TODAY High School Sports