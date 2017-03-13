Evina Westbrook and Maggie Roth named first-team all-tournament

South Salem senior Evina Westbrook and Silverton junior Maggie Roth were named first-team all-tournament for their performances last week.

Westbrook was a unanimous first-team all-6A state tournament selection for the third year in row.

West Salem junior Kyle Greeley was named second-team all-Class 6A state tournament.

Roth was selected first-team all-Class 5A state tournament. Silverton seniors Kayce McLaughlin and Hailey Smisek were selected to the second team.

Cascade junior Kelsey Molan was named second-team all-Class 4A state tournament, and North Marion junior Ally Umbenhower also was named to the second team.

Signings

Cascade senior Mitchell Bell has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Corban.

Bell, a pitcher, was 6-4 as a junior with a 1.33 ERA and 102 strikeouts against 34 walks in 73 innings pitched. He batted .435 with an .882 slugging percentage and 36 RBIs with 26 runs scored.

As a junior, he was named the Oregon West Conference pitcher of the year and was second-team all-state.

