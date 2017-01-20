Basketball Evina Westbrook honored as McDonald's All American in school assembly By USA TODAY Sports January 19, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Evina Westbrook stands next to photos of past honorees as is named to the McDonald's All American basketball team at South Salem High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Evina Westbrook and her parents stand for photos after she was named to the McDonald's All American basketball team at South Salem High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Evina Westbrook, left, accepts a jersey presented by Alyssa Pollard, a director of marketing for local McDonald's franchises, as Westbrook is named to the McDonald's All American basketball team at South Salem High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Evina Westbrook, far right, sits with her parents Eva and James Westbrook during an assembly as she is named to the McDonald's All American basketball team at South Salem High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Nick McWilliams, the South Salem girl's basketball head coach, attends an assembly honoring Evina Westbrook as she is named to the McDonald's All American basketball team at South Salem High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Evina Westbrook's little brother TKO, center, applauds during an assembly honoring Evina as she is named to the McDonald's All American basketball team at South Salem High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. South Salem High School Principal Lara Tiffin speaks during an assembly honoring Evina Westbrook as she is named to the McDonald's All American basketball team at South Salem High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The band plays during an assembly as Evina Westbrook is named to the McDonald's All American basketball team at South Salem High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Ben McDermott, the program coordinator of the McDonald's All American Hometown Heros Tour, speaks as Evina Westbrook is named to the McDonald's All American basketball team at South Salem High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Students attend an assembly honoring Evina Westbrook as she is named to the McDonald's All American basketball team at South Salem High School on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. basketball, NoFront, Basketball, South Salem High School (Salem OR), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Home school basketball standout Tayson Parker Gallery Preseason ALL-USA Mid-Valley boys basketball teams Gallery Gallery | Eastern-Mayfield boys basketball 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest