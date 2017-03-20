Evina Westbrook, Kaiden Flanigan named senior athletes of the year

Sprague’s Kaiden Flanigan and South Salem’s Evina Westbrook were named the senior basketball players of the year by the Salem Sports & Breakfast Club at its March 17 meeting.

Flanigan averaged 14 points, six assists and six rebounds this season and was first-team all-conference.

Westbrook averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 5.1 steals and was the Greater Valley Conference player of the year, a first-team all-tournament selection and the Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the year.

The club also named Teagan Quitoriano and Hannah Hersh as its athletes of the week.

Quitoriano, a junior forward at Sprague, averaged 29 points and 13 rebounds this season and set school record for career rebounds and career field goals at Sprague this season.

Hersh, a senior guard for South Salem, averaged seven rebounds per game at the state tournament and scored in double figure in four games this season.

Awards

Kennedy senior Brett Traeger was named the 4A/3A/2A Scholar-Athlete Back of the Year by the National Football Foundation Oregon Chapter and Kennedy senior Jack Suing was awarded the 4A/3A/2A Scholar-Athlete Lineman of the year.

They both received $1,000 scholarships by the organization at its Feb. 26 banquet.

Other local football players who received $1,000 scholarships from the organization were Dallas senior Tanner Earhart, North Marion senior Tanner Scanlan, Cascade senior Dominic Federico and Regis senior Eric Gustin.

