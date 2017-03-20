Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Football

Evina Westbrook, Kaiden Flanigan named senior athletes of the year

Sprague’s Kaiden Flanigan and South Salem’s Evina Westbrook were named the senior basketball players of the year by the Salem Sports & Breakfast Club at its March 17 meeting.

Sprague senior Kaiden Flanigan

Sprague senior Kaiden Flanigan

Flanigan averaged 14 points, six assists and six rebounds this season and was first-team all-conference.

Westbrook averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 5.1 steals and was the Greater Valley Conference player of the year, a first-team all-tournament selection and the Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the year.

South Salem senior Evina Weestbrook

South Salem senior Evina Weestbrook

The club also named Teagan Quitoriano and Hannah Hersh as its athletes of the week.

Sprague junior Teagan Quitoriano

Sprague junior Teagan Quitoriano

Quitoriano, a junior forward at Sprague, averaged 29 points and 13 rebounds this season and set school record for career rebounds and career field goals at Sprague this season.

South Salem senior Hannah Hersh

South Salem senior Hannah Hersh

Hersh, a senior guard for South Salem, averaged seven rebounds per game at the state tournament and scored in double figure in four games this season.

Awards

Kennedy senior Brett Traeger was named the 4A/3A/2A Scholar-Athlete Back of the Year by the National Football Foundation Oregon Chapter and Kennedy senior Jack Suing was awarded the 4A/3A/2A Scholar-Athlete Lineman of the year.

The Scholar-Athlete finalists at the National Football Foundation Oregon Banquet are (back row from left) Tanner Scanlon of North Marion, Jackson Platt of Beaverton, Jack Suing of Kennedy, Brandon Leitgeb of Lincoln, Lukas Nixon of Sherwood, Nick Wiley of Sunset, Eric Gustin of Regis, Tanner Earhart of Dallas and (front row from left) Fridtjof Fremstad of Astoria, Brett Traeger of Kennedy, Cole Sipos of Lebanon, Conner Morris of Newberg, Dominic Federico of Cascade, Tyler Hargis of Lebanon and Tyler Miller of Lebanon.

The Scholar-Athlete finalists at the National Football Foundation Oregon Banquet are (back row from left) Tanner Scanlon of North Marion, Jackson Platt of Beaverton, Jack Suing of Kennedy, Brandon Leitgeb of Lincoln, Lukas Nixon of Sherwood, Nick Wiley of Sunset, Eric Gustin of Regis, Tanner Earhart of Dallas and (front row from left) Fridtjof Fremstad of Astoria, Brett Traeger of Kennedy, Cole Sipos of Lebanon, Conner Morris of Newberg, Dominic Federico of Cascade, Tyler Hargis of Lebanon and Tyler Miller of Lebanon.

They both received $1,000 scholarships by the organization at its Feb. 26 banquet.

Other local football players who received $1,000 scholarships from the organization were Dallas senior Tanner Earhart, North Marion senior Tanner Scanlan, Cascade senior Dominic Federico and Regis senior Eric Gustin.

bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com or Twitter.com/bpoehler

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News