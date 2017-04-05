Evina Westbrook named ALL-USA Girls Basketball Player of the Year

When it comes to high school girls basketball, Evina Westbrook is the best of the best.

Westbrook, a 6-foot senior guard from South Salem High School, was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday by USA TODAY.

She is the first athlete from the Mid-Valley to receive the award.

“I’m proud to have had a chance to coach her for four years,” said former South Salem coach Nick McWilliams, who retired from coaching last month after spending the past 10 years as the Saxons’ girls basketball coach. “Not very many coaches are gonna be able to say I coached the national player of the year. I can always brag about that now.”

Westbrook concluded a sterling high school career at South Salem on March 11, leading the Saxons to a third-place finish in the OSAA Class 6A state tournament. She averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.4 blocks this season and repeated as the Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

In 2015 and 2016, Westbrook was instrumental in the Saxons’ back-to-back state championships. The 2015 squad included Katie McWilliams, who recently completed her sophomore season at Oregon State.

Westbrook, who was recruited by virtually every major college program in the country, has signed to play at perennial power Tennessee where she will join fellow Oregonians Jaime Nared (Westview HS) and Mercedes Russell (Springfield HS). Tennessee has won eight national championships.

Westbrook played in the McDonald’s All-American game last week at the United Center in Chicago, becoming the first player from Salem to participate in the prestigious event featuring the premier high school players in the country.

The most decorated girls basketball player to come out of Salem, Westbrook represented the United States last summer on the USA U18 women’s basketball team that won gold at the FIBA Americas U18 championship.

ghorowitz@StatesmanJournal.com, or Twitter.com/ghorowitz