Evina Westbrook named Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of Year

Evina Westbrook, a senior from South Salem, has been named the Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the season in a row.

It is the third consecutive season a girls basketball player from South Salem has been named the Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Current Oregon State player Katie McWilliams was the award winner in 2014-15.

Westbrook has signed to play basketball at Tennessee. Current Tennessee basketball players Jamie Nared (Westview 2013-14) and Mercedes Russell (Springfield 2012-13 and 2011-12) have been Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Westbrook, who has a 3.23 grade point average, averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.4 blocks in leading to the Saxons to the third place trophy at the OSAA Class 6A state tournament, the fourth year in a row the team has placed at the state tournament.

She is a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year, to be announced in March.

Westbrook receives a $1,000 grant to donate.