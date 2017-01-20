Evina Westbrook says McDonald's All American Game is dream come true

Evina Westbrook watched the television broadcast as the names were unveiled Sunday for the McDonald’s All American Game.

By the time the full roster was revealed, she had also seen the names of her three future University of Tennessee teammates. The entire Lady Vols’ recruiting class from the early signing period is heading to Chicago for the March 29 showcase.

Westbrook, from South Salem (Ore.), will play for the West. Rennia Davis from Ribault (Jacksonville, Fla.), Anastasia Hayes from Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Kasiyahna Kushkituah from Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) will play for the East.

She said the accomplishment came up in a group chat among the players Sunday and during a congratulatory call from the Tennessee staff.

“It’s kinda crazy,” she said. “We hear it from everybody around us, like, ‘Oh my gosh, all four of you made it.’ We’re proving to people out there what this class is going to be capable of doing, but at the same time, we have to get out there and prove it. We’re excited to go out there and show them why we made the team.”

Westbrook, a 6 foot guard, received her honorary jersey Thursday during a ceremony at her school as part of the McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“Walking into the gym and seeing all the logos with McDonald’s and American Family Insurance made it more real for me,” she said. “This has been a dream of mine since I can remember, like in third grade.

“Seeing my name on the list Sunday (on television) and then coming here and having my student body, classmates here to support me and my family, it kinda kicked in. This is an incredible experience. I can’t wait for March to get out there.”

Westbrook is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the espnW HoopGurlz rankings. She entered the season having started 86 of 87 career games at South Salem and now enters the homestretch with eight regular season games remaining before the playoffs.

“It’s gone by so fast … just yesterday it felt like I was a freshman just walking down the hallway,” she said. “Today, I’m a McDonald’s All American and a senior getting ready to graduate with my class. It’s hitting me now more than ever. I have to finish out the year strong in the classroom and on the court and get ready to go out there to Knoxville.”