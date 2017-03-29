Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Evina Westbrook scores 10 points in McDonald's All-American game

South Salem High School senior Evina Westbrook scored 10 points for the West team in the McDonald’s All-American game Wednesday at the United Center in Chicago.

Westbrook, who has signed to play basketball in college at Tennessee, is the first player from Salem to play in the all-star game that features the best players in the nation.

Mar 29, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; McDonald's High School All-American West guard Evina Westrbrook (22) takes a shot during the 40th Annual McDonald's High School All-American Game at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 29, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; McDonald’s High School All-American West guard Evina Westrbrook (22) takes a shot during the 40th Annual McDonald’s High School All-American Game at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The East team won the game 80-74 in overtime.

MORE SPORTS: 

Evina Westbrook’s high school career concludes with amazing run

Evina Westbrook named Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of Year

Evina Westbrook, Kaiden Flanigan named senior athletes of the year

Mar 29, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; McDonald's High School All-American West guard Evina Westrbrook (22) takes a shot during the 40th Annual McDonald's High School All-American Game at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 29, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; McDonald’s High School All-American West guard Evina Westrbrook (22) takes a shot during the 40th Annual McDonald’s High School All-American Game at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

, , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News