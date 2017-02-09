Ex-boys soccer coach in Texas arrested for improper relationship

A former Texas high school soccer coach turned himself in on Wednesday on an arrest warrant alleging he had an “improper relationship” with a high school student.

Blake Danaher, the boys soccer coach at Brownwood before he resigned on Feb. 1, turned himself in at the Brown County Jail Wednesday afternoon according to the Brownwood Bulletin. The 31-year-old Danaher posted bond of $50,000, jail records obtained by the Bulletin state.

The student in the alleged relationship graduated in 2014.

“The victim was of legal age at the time of the events,” Brownwood Police Chief Terry Nichols told Abilene’s KTXS on Wednesday. “When I say legal age, I say 17.”

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant charging Danaher with improper relationship between an educator/student. The offense is a second degree felony with a sentencing range of two to 20 years in prison, police told the Bulletin.

Justice of the Peace Walter B. Croft issued the warrant Tuesday, with the warrant stemming from an investigation that began Jan. 31 after police received allegations of the improper relationship.

Brownwood school Superintendent Dr. Joe Young placed Danaher on suspension the same day after receiving a phone call from police with details about the allegations, school officials told the Bulletin earlier.

“In part because this alleged inappropriate relationship began while the student attended Brownwood High School, I immediately placed the employee on leave,” Young said in a press release. “The employee subsequently resigned on Feb. 1 effective immediately.”

A former four-year varsity soccer standout at Poteet (Mesquite, Texas), Danaher went on to play four years of soccer at the University of New Mexico.