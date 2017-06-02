Ex-teacher, coach in Illinois charged with sexually assaulting and abusing student

A former teacher and coach in suburban Chicago was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting and abusing a student.

Between June and September of 2016, Jared Wissmiller, 26, made inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old student at Lake Park (Roselle, Ill.), according to the Chicago Sun-Times via the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Wissmiller, a former girls basketball and cross country coach as well as math teacher at Lake Park, was charged Wednesday with six felony counts of criminal sexual assault and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after turning himself over to authorities, prosecutors told the Chicago Sun-Times. The DuPage County Children’s Center led the investigation into Wismiller.

Per what prosecutors told the Sun-Times, Wissmiller is being held in the DuPage County Jail on $75,000 bail. His next court appearance is expected June 28.

If convicted on all charges, prosecutors told the Sun-Times, Wissmiller faces between 27 and 97 years in prison.