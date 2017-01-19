Ex-ASU WR Kerry Taylor reunites with brother Kolby at Oregon State

Chandler wide receiver Kolby Taylor, who missed his senior football season due to a leg injury, is enrolled at Oregon State and working out with the team in offseason conditioning.

Family isn’t far away.

His brother Kerry, a former Chandler Hamilton, Arizona State and NFL wide receiver, said he has joined the OSU staff as a quality control assistant who is also assisting with the wide receivers.

Kerry coached receivers at Chandler during Kolby’s junior season. He was the head football coach at Salt River High and the receivers coach at Phoenix College last football season.

Kolby Taylor, who finished his high school academics requirements in December, suffered a broken leg in the 2015 state semifinals, then re-injured his leg just before the 2016 season began during a scrimmage. Chandler still ended up capturing the 6A Conference state championship, then won a national bowl game in Texas two days before Christmas.

“Coaching my brother will be a really unique opportunity,” Taylor said in an electronic message. “I don’t think this situation happens very often. Once I finished up my NFL career, I started spending a lot of time training Kolby. Then he had that unfortunate accident breaking his leg that held him out his senior year.

“So to be able to get back on the field coaching him will be awesome, picking up where we left off. I’m excited to work on Coach (Gary) Andersen’s staff. Working with (offensive coordinator) Kevin McGiven and (wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator) Jason Phillips, I have been learning a lot.

“It’s an outstanding opportunity for a young coach like myself to be able to learn from coaches that have been on this level for a long time. Oregon State is on the rise in the Pac-12 and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Kolby Taylor said that the day Oregon State receivers coach, Brent Brennan, left to become head coach at San Jose State, Andersen paid a home visit to him with McGiven.

“They talked a bunch of football and possibilities of a position opening up on staff,” Kolby texted. “A couple weeks later, they offered him the position.

“I think it will be a unique experience being coached by my brother. He’s taught me almost everything I know. Looking forward to continuing to learn the game from him as well as my other coaches. I will be able to get coached even more in college than in high school since we are on the field at the same time.

“With his knowledge of the game, combined with my other coaches at OSU, I feel will elevate my game to the next level.”

Taylor said his leg has recovered well and he is back to doing full workouts, including running, cutting and lifting.

“I’m going to stay in a non-contact protocol more than likely to be smart about it,” he said. “Use the spring time to learn the playbook and continue improving my strength and conditioning.”

