Ex-Butler player Nored remains feisty as pro coach

Quick: Where does Ronald Nored work right now?

The former Butler guard is hard to keep up with. Here is where he has been since graduating in 2012:

• Coach at Brownsburg High School.

• Working on the staff of Boston Celtics coach — and, of course, his former Butler coach — Brad Stevens.

• Assistant coach at South Alabama.

• Assistant coach at Northern Kentucky.

And now? Nored is the coach of the Long Island Nets, the D-League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets. He’s patrolling the sideline in front of dozens of fans (really, sometimes it’s just dozens), coaching players he hopes won’t be there too long.

“He wants his guys to get better and move on from here, to not be D-League players for eight years,” Trajan Langdon, the Nets’ assistant general manager, told the New York Daily News.

Nored is learning how to deal with pro players.

“One thing I’ve been working on is: When do you push and when do you pull guys? When do you really get after them and when do you pat them on the back?” Nored said. “It’s a battle that I am still figuring out now. A little pushing is better than a little pulling.”

That figures, a former teammate said.

JaMychal Green, a Memphis Grizzlies player, was Nored’s AAU teammate in high school: ““He was the type of guy diving on the floor for loose balls, all bruised up, bleeding. We fed off his energy.”

Butler fans remember that.