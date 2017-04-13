What happens when a school runs out of chalk to line the field?

This might be a new one.

The start of a California high school baseball game was delayed because the school ran out of chalk to finish lining the field.

As the tweet below shows, the third-base line and batter’s box was ready to roll, but not the first-base line. You can see the players warming up in left field.

The game at Excelsior (Victorville) was played and the Academy for Academic Excellence (Apple Valley) beat the Knights 9-2 in a rematch of last year’s CIF-Southern Section Division 7 championship game, according to the Victorville Daily Press.