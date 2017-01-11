Ex-Chandler WR Justin Jan leaving Colorado

Former Chandler wide receiver Justin Jan, who made azcentral sports’ All-Arizona team in 2014, said in an electronic message that he is leaving Colorado and is planning on attending Mesa Community College.

Jan becomes the third East Valley elite football player in a month who is transferring from a Pac-12 school.

Former Phoenix Mountain Pointe running back/receiver Paul Lucas announced on Twitter on Dec. 13 that he was leaving Oregon State.

Ex-Mountain Pointe wide receiver Jalen Brown this week announced on Twitter that he is leaving Oregon. Brown, who will complete his degree in the spring, will have two years eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible to play.

Both Lucas and Brown played on Mountain Pointe’s 2013 unbeaten state championship football team. Lucas, a 2015 graduate, was a year under Brown.

Jan played in 11 games last season for Colorado, mainly on special teams.

Jan’s only offer his senior season came from Colorado. He had a breakout year as a senior, catching 48 passes for 918 yards and 13 touchdowns on a 13-1 state championship team.

Jan, 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, didn’t announce his transfer on Twitter. But Colorado sports information director David Plati confirmed that Jan has left the team. He was a redshirt freshman this year at Colorado.

