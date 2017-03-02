Ex-Corona del Sol DL Cassius Peat set to return to Michigan State

Cassius Peat, calling Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio the best players’ coach, says he will return to East Lansing this summer to resume his college football career.

The former Tempe Corona del Sol defensive lineman said that he left before last year to work out some family issues. He committed to UCLA for the second time, before deciding there is no better place for him than to be back to the place where he started his college career two years ago.

“This past Friday, my position coach and Coach Dantonio got on the line, they had the whole staff on there,” Peat said. “I felt like it was home for me. I felt like I was part of the family.”

Peat said he spent the past couple of months training in California with his brother, Andrus, an offensive lineman for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. Cassius Peat has been taking online courses to finish up this semester, before heading back to Michigan State, where he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-3 Peat said that his weight has been between 265 and 275 pounds.

“I’ll be playing all across the defensive line,” Peat said. “They like my versatility. I want to come back and be part of a Big 10 championship team like we were my first year.

“I like UCLA, but I feel there isn’t a better players’ coach in the country than Mark Dantonio.”

