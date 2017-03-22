Ex-Mizzou QB Maty Mauk to hold pre-draft workout in Springfield at Glendale

Former University of Missouri quarterback Maty Mauk will try to make a stop in Springfield turn into a step toward the pros.

An agent and trainer representing Mauk released a statement on Twitter confirming Mauk’s pending pro day workout will be Friday, April 7 at 1 p.m. at Glendale High School.

Mauk will reportedly participate in “all pro day field drills and quarterback specific drills.” Event organizers hope to attract professional scouts.

Mauk started 22 of the 29 games he appeared in at Mizzou. He went a total of 346-of-657 passing (52.1 percent completion rating) for 4,373 yards, 42 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Mauk also rushed for 737 yards and four touchdowns on 185 attempts.

Problems off the field plagued Mauk’s time in Columbia. Tigers coaches suspended Mauk three times in four months for unspecified violations of team rules. Mauk was dismissed from the team after a video surfaced of an unidentified person snorting a white substance. The unknown person who tweeted the video claimed it depicted Mauk.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Mauk went to Eastern Kentucky University in Pikeville, Kentucky as a grad student. His final college season was cut short by a shoulder injury and a concussion. He appeared in only two games.

Mauk’s connection to Glendale High School is through his family. Falcons football coach Mike Mauk recently completed his third season at Glendale. The Falcons were 11-1 and reached the Class 5 playoff quarterfinals. Maty Mauk’s older brother, former University of Cincinnati quarterback Ben Mauk, is a teacher and football offensive coordinator at Glendale.

Mauk’s quarterback coach, retired NFL veteran Jay Fiedler, will reportedly be in attendance at Glendale. Fiedler played eight NFL seasons, mostly with the Miami Dolphins. He passed for 11,844 yards and 69 touchdowns in his NFL career.

The workout also includes former Mizzou football players Bud Sasser, Darius White and Oke Akushe.

Cole aces high-stakes NFL job interview