Ex-Mountain Pointe star Jalen Brown leaving Oregon

Wide receiver Jalen Brown, rated by azcentral sports as Phoenix Mountain Pointe’s all-time greatest football player, announced on Twitter that he will leave Oregon.

He will complete bachelor’s degree in the spring and will work toward his master’s.

With an undergraduate degree, Brown, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, will be immediately eligible to play football.

Mountain Pointe coach Norris Vaughan said Brown didn’t indicate to him where he might end up.

Brown had 50 career touchdown catches from 2010-13 at Mountain Pointe, helping the Pride capture the state championship his senior season.

He was a redshirt at Oregon his first year. He caught 17 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns last season, including a career-best five catches for 97 yards against Arizona State. That was his second career start.

