Experienced Rattlers soccer coming together at the right time

The freshmen and sophomores who dominated Garrett Estrin’s roster two years ago were there only partially by design. The new school didn’t have seniors, so the Rattlers were younger than most for their inaugural varsity soccer season in 2014-15.

In spite of the lack of varsity experience, Estrin’s squad still managed to play above outside expectations. Rancho Mirage reached the postseason, narrowly losing on penalty kicks in the opening round.

It was a positive start. Kenya Cordero, then a sophomore, was named to the All-California Interscholastic Federation squad, and a number of other key starters returned for each of the next two seasons.

That lack of experience two years ago has turned this year’s Rattlers team into one of the most seasoned in the Coachella Valley, with as many as eight players who’ve started for three years.

“I don’t know many schools in our area who can say they have eight players from two years ago, let alone starting,” Estrin said. “That’s been a big advantage.”

The Rattlers won their sixth-consecutive game Thursday at Desert Hot Springs, taking them to 6-0 atop the De Anza League. They currently sit No. 3 in the Division 7 Southern Section poll.

“But we’re not done yet,” senior defender Aaliyah Carter said. “Not at all.”

The Rattlers lost again a year ago on penalty kicks in the first round of the playoffs at Riverside Prep. The bus was barely out of the parking lot and headed home before plans started coming together for this year.

Perennial De Anza League powerhouse Shadow Hills was heading to the Desert Valley League. The Rattlers wanted that league title, and then some. The deck would be stacked for a memorable season in 2017.

“We needed to connect better as a team,” senior goalie Jasmin Sterling said. “We have players who are strong individually, but we needed to play as a group if we wanted to win big.”

Estrin took a page out of head basketball coach Rob Hanmer’s book and produced the toughest non-league schedule possible to get his squad ready for a run. He penciled in Laguna Beach (currently the No. 4 team in Division 4), St. Margarets (No. 7 in Division 3) North in Torrance, a team in Division 2. Estrin even scheduled a Division 1 squad, Palos Verdes.

The Rattlers lost two of those games and tied in a third, but the experience, Estrin says, has paid off into the second half of the season.

“It may have been rough at the time, but it’s paying dividends,” he said.

With a number of lopsided wins, the Rattlers (11-6-2) have also been able to use their bench, which Estrin says is the best he’s ever had, and have incorporated four freshmen into the rotation. Players say they’re having more fun this year because the team is closer, and they know how to play with each other.

The defining moment so far this season was when, after a 1-0 win against Coachella Valley High, on Jan. 19, players stormed the field and tackled each other. It was a win that could help decide the league winner over the next two weeks.

“We goof off together,” Cordero said, “but when it’s game time, everyone gets focused on what they need to do.”

Rancho Mirage has outscored six league opponents, 16-0, and have their sights set on that league title, and the possibility of more.

No goal is off the table. Some are unrealistic. Others are more within reach. The squad talks about them, then zero in on what they believe is attainable.

Right now, there’s little that appears isn’t.

“One of our goals is not to make CIF, but to win a game,” Estrin said. “Do we want to do more than that? Absolutely. But let’s focus on and reach the first goal, then we can talk about others beyond that.”

The Rattlers have four more regular season games, with a rematch at Coachella Valley coming on Feb. 7.

Players say they haven’t broached the topic of a possible CIF title run, but it’s something that may have to enter the discussion in the near future.

“They’re coming together and it’s fun to watch,” Estrin said of his players. “There’s nothing we’re not doing for this team to be successful.

“We’ll just keep playing, and working hard and we’ll see where we end up at the end of the season.”