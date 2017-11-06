Eye on the Tigers: Unbeaten Archer (Ga.), Katy (Texas) push their way into Super 25 football rankings

No. 23 Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) and No. 25 Katy, Texas, are the new teams this week in the Super 25 football rankings.

Archer’s Tigers roll into the playoffs at 10-0 after quarterback Carter Peevy threw four TD passes in a 49-0 win Friday at Shiloh (Snellville). Archer, which knocked Grayson (Loganville) out of the Super 25 a few weeks back, has allowed only 10 points in its last four games.

Katy is 7-0 and led by a stubborn defense that has allowed only 41 points. The Tigers, who have won six state titles, rolled to a 49-7 win over Strake Jesuit (Houston) on Thursday as running back Deondrick Glass ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

Two Super 25 teams dropped out with losses to non-ranked opponents. Then-No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) fell 44-27 Friday to Miramar and then-No. 16 Judson (Converse, Texas) lost 40-37 Friday vs. Smithson Valley (Spring Branch).

Top-ranked Mater Dei improved to 10-0 as quarterback J.T. Daniels completed 25 of 32 passes for 346 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-7 defeat Friday of Servite (Anaheim).