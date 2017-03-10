Ezekiel Elliott's sister, Lailah, follows in brother's footsteps to Ohio State

St. Louis track star Lailah Elliott, the sister of former Ohio State and current Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, is heading to Ohio State.

She announced her commitment Thursday on Twitter. She took an official visit to Columbus on Tuesday.

Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at THE Ohio State University! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/urrmhkPnN9 — Lai 💗 (@lailah_elliott) March 9, 2017

Lailah, who competes for John Burroughs High, was named all-state in Class 3 four events last spring. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, she was second in the long jump and triple jump, third in the high jump and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles. Lailah also plays basketball for Burroughs.

Their father, Stacy Elliott, serves as a program ambassador for Ohio State football.

Here was dad’s reaction via Twitter:

It's official @lailah_elliott is a #Buckeye! Like your brother I support your decision! #BuckeyeNation stand up! There's an Elliott on Deck! pic.twitter.com/0mt6bmb7Yj — Ambassador Elliott (@stacy_elliott) March 9, 2017

And this from her brother: