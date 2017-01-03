Fab Five leading Ypsilanti Arbor Prep girls basketball

Known as the Fab Five at Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, all five starters for Coach Rod Wells’ defending Class C girls state championship team have earned college commitments for next season.

“They’ve known each other and have been friends since middle school,’’ said Wells of his starting five for the undefeated team (9-0). “They really trust each other and have sacrificed individual goals for the team. Four different players have scored over 20 points for Arbor Prep this season. They are known as the Fab Five.’’

All five have played on the varsity for four years and have an 80-10 record.

Related:

Mick McCabe’s farewell: ‘I’ll miss meeting the kids who buoy my hope’

Memory of her mom — murdered by her dad — fuels Ajanae’ Thomas

Adrienne Anderson, a 5-foot-9 wing, has signed with Ferris State. She leads the team in scoring at 14 points per game.

“She has really stepped up her scoring this year,’’ said Wells.

All-State guard Ro’zhane has committed to Saginaw Valley. Wells is averaging 12 points and leads the team with five assists per game.

Cydney Williams, a 5-10 wing, has signed with Wayne State. She’s the team’s top rebounder at 10 per game and has become more assertive on offense, averaging 11 points per game.

Six-foot Kayla Knight has committed to the University of Michigan – Dearborn. She brings consistent defense and a solid jump shot to the lineup. She’s shooting 50% from the field.

Lauryn Carroll signed with Trine University to complete the commitments.

“She’s the microwave,’’ said Wells, who is building a power at Arbor Prep. “She provides instant offense. She’s a three-point bomber.’’

Next to Detroit Country Day, Arbor Prep might be one of the two top teams in the state despite being in Class C.

“I agree with that,’’ said Wells.