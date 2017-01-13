Gallery Faces in the Crowd: Bass Pro Tournament of Champions By USA TODAY Sports January 13, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Allen and Trish LaTall and Grant Runde Randy and Tracey Kemp John Davis Steve and Dee Combs Glenn Green Pam Foreman and Marty Marsh Donald Nicholson and Randal Hankins Jacque and Danny Jackson Ron Hamm Tom Copeland and Kendrick Edwards Terry Owen and Danny and Jerry Agee Ron Richardson and Steven Lloyd Jim and Shirley Kendall Howard McCallister Jerry Garner and Bill Galloway Terry Fugitt Levi Phillips and Noah Nelson Johnnie Conner Bo Pace and Chris Pope Matthew and Matthew Jones Keith Stafford Bill and Charlie Blondeau Lee and Vivian Bruner Michele Bishop and Richard Fischer Bobbie LeBlanc, Kelsey Julien, Betty Jordan, and Stephanie Stewart Darrell Coleman Jr and Johnny Hines JC Lee and Paul Lane Karen and Richard Cameron Tyler Joines, Zayne Tate, and Taylor Bradshaw Doug Carmichael and Janelle and Wyman Miller Tony and Logan Simpson and Caleb and Tim Ray Tyrone Williams and Don Numm Corporal David Kenyon, Officer Cody Williams, John Oczkus, James Moreland, and Sergeant Nelson Kibby Atreyu Finney, Hunter Pistole, and Oakland Hicks Nick Norval and Landon and Nathan Murry Linda and Dale Francka Pat and Cooper Huett Trenten Krystal and Jim Jones Patsy and David Wells springfield-mo, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Bass Pro Tournament of Champions 2017: Day 1 scores, stats, Day 2 schedule News Bracket set for 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions News Tournament of Champions alumni hold NBA Draft potential 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest