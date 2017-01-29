Fair Grove forward loses tooth in tournament win

Fair Grove forward Steven Huskey sacrificed his smile in the Eagles’ Saturday night tournament title win.

Fair Grove beat Walnut Grove 61-55 in the championship game of the 2017 Sparta Trojans Classic at Sparta High School. In the third quarter, Huskey had one of his upper front teeth knocked out of his mouth from a collision with a driving Walnut Grove player.

“A player on their team elbowed me right in the front of the mouth. It wasn’t on purpose, he was going up for a layup. He just hit me in the front of the mouth and (the tooth) just popped out,” Huskey said.

Players searched for Huskey’s tooth while the junior held a towel to his face. A Walnut Grove player found the tooth on the baseline moments later, and an official delivered the tooth to the Fair Grove bench.

Huskey returned to action and scored 10 points. He was the fourth Eagle in double figures.

Senior Garrett Kesterson was named MVP of the tournament following his 18 points in the final. Kesterson’s leadership has been steady all season for coach Tim Brown’s squad.

“It’s just typical for Garrett. The career he’s had—he’s been fortunate to play on some good teams and be a huge part of it. We expect it out of him,” Brown said.

Senior Evan Fullerton scored 14 points for Fair Grove (16-4), and Garrett Potter came off the bench to add 11.

Walnut Grove (18-2) all-time leading scorer Logan Thomazin led the Tigers with 22 points. He spent much of the night being hounded by Fair Grove senior Dalton Cloyd.

“I thought we guarded really well. I think both teams are known for doing whatever they have to do for a win,” Brown said.

Fair Grove led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but the Tigers battled back with an 11-0 run that cut the Eagles’ lead to two points.

“I was really proud of the effort of our kids,” Walnut Grove coach Darren Meinders said. “Fair Grove is a great team, and I really expect to see that they’ll be in Columbia (at the final four in March). I told our kids, ‘You’re not going to see anybody in Class 1 that has the athletes that they do,’” Meinders said.

Fair Grove is a Class 3 school in basketball.

The tooth loss is not Huskey’s first on the basketball court. He lost one of his lower front teeth earlier this season.

Fair Grove returns to action at home on Tuesday against Reeds Spring. The Tigers have a home game with Dadeville the same night.

High school boys basketball

Fair Grove 61, Walnut Grove 55

At Sparta Trojans Classic tournament, Sparta

Walnut Grove 11-11-17-16—55

Fair Grove 17-8-27-9—61

Individual scoring

Walnut Grove—Logan Thomazin 22, Dawson Meinders 14, Ryan Keith 12, Kyle Keith 3, Jaron Dishman 2, Hunter Gilkey 2

Fair Grove—Garrett Kesterson 18, Evan Fullerton 14, Garrett Potter 11, Steven Huskey 10, Cole Gilpin 8.